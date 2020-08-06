Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope on Hiroshima: Possession of nuclear weapons "immoral"

Francis has modified that after seeing the deterrence doctrine has essentially resulted in a nuclear status quo, with arms control treaties collapsing. “May the prophetic voices of the hibakusha survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki continue to serve as a warning to us and for coming generations!” Francis said in the message..

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:34 IST
Pope on Hiroshima: Possession of nuclear weapons "immoral"

Pope Francis on Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima by calling for peace and repeating that not only the use of atomic weapons but their mere possession is immoral. Francis sent a message to organisers of the anniversary commemoration, recalling that he had prayed at the Hiroshima peace memorial during his 2019 visit to Japan and met with bombing survivors, known as hibakusha.

“It has never been clearer that, for peace to flourish, all people need to lay down the weapons of war, and especially the most powerful and destructive of weapons: nuclear arms that can cripple and destroy whole cities, whole countries,” Francis said in the message. He repeated what he had said Nov. 24 at the peace memorial: “The use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, just as the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral.” The Holy See was among the first countries to sign and ratify the new UN nuclear prohibition treaty, and Francis himself went further than any pope before him in saying in 2017 that not only the use but the mere possession of atomic weapons is “to be condemned.” Prior to that, church teaching had held that nuclear deterrence could be morally acceptable in the interim as long as it was used toward mutual, verifiable nuclear disarmament. Francis has modified that after seeing the deterrence doctrine has essentially resulted in a nuclear status quo, with arms control treaties collapsing.

“May the prophetic voices of the hibakusha survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki continue to serve as a warning to us and for coming generations!” Francis said in the message..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on Tripura doctor, surrender

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura, surrendered before police on Thursday after their interim bail was cancelled by the high court, officials said. The accused persons surrendered before...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico.The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid ...

Plea in HC for pension payment of corporation school teachers

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging inaction by the AAP government and the three municipal corporations with regard to the payment of pension and arrears of benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to retired teachers of the ci...

HC seeks replies of Centre, UP govt in Kafeel Khan's detention case

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their replies in a case seeking the release of Dr Kafeel khan, who is detained under the National Security Act NSA for allegedly giving a provocative spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020