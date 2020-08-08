Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from Indian passenger aircraft accident rises to 18

The death toll from an Indian passenger aircraft accident has risen to 18, while 16 people have been severely injured, a senior government official said on Saturday. The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:40 IST
Death toll from Indian passenger aircraft accident rises to 18

The death toll from an Indian passenger aircraft accident has risen to 18, while 16 people have been severely injured, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. This was India's worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010. The flight was carrying 190 passengers and crew.

The plane's pilot and the co-pilot were killed in the accident, K Gopalakrishnan, chief of the Malappuram district in the southern state of Kerala, told Reuters. "All passengers have been admitted to various hospitals, and they are also being tested for COVID-19," Gopalakrishnan said, adding autopsy of the bodies would be carried out according to the COVID-19 protocol.

The Boeing-737 the plane skidded off the table-top runway of Calicut, crashing nose-first into the ground. Such runways are located at an altitude and have steep drops at one or both ends. In 2010, another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the table-top runway at Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last night told national broadcaster DD News that only an investigation would reveal the cause of the crash. Puri said authorities managed to rescue most of the passengers because the plane did not catch fire while descending the slope at the end of the runway.

India, which shut down all air travel in late March to try to contain the novel coronavirus, has restarted limited international air travel. Air India Express AXB1344 was a government-operated repatriation flight for Indians previously unable to return home because of travel restrictions. (Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Central Railway may run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Central Railway is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same, an official said on Saturday. The Central Railway had written to the state...

Elle Fanning to star in Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville'

The Great star Elle Fanning is set to headline another series for Hulu, The Girl From Plainville. The show has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, the streamer said in a statement.Written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, The G...

A's rally past Astros in 13th inning

Austin Allen tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien followed two batters later with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning Friday as the host Oakland Athletics overtook the Houston Astros for a 3-2 win. The t...

Ind-Ra affirms IDFC First Bank's debt instruments at AA-plus with negative outlook

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has affirmed private sector lender IDFC First Banks debt instruments ratings at AA-plus with a negative outlook. The negative outlook reflects challenges on the lenders asset quality and resultant increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020