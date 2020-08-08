Nepal Foreign Minister expresses condolence to Air India plane crash victims' families
Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:35 IST
Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday. "Deeply saddened by the news of Air India Express aircraft's accident in Kerala, India last night. Nepal extends deep condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of those injured," Gyawali tweeted.
The death toll in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala rose to 18, including two pilots, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. The minister said he will visit the Kozhikode airport to take stock of the situation.
Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Flight Safety Departments officials have reached to investigate the incident, the Air India Express stated. (ANI)
