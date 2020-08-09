Global COVID-19 tally surpasses 19 million: WHO

Over 284,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 19.1 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

At the same time, 6,565 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 716,075. (ANI/Sputnik)