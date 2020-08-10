Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights Windows maker's history with China

Microsoft Corp has emerged as the most likely buyer of the U.S. operations of TikTok, the popular Chinese short-video app that U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to effectively ban on national security grounds. A deal would be in line with Microsoft's stance toward China where the firm has a sizeable presence - unlike fellow U.S. tech heavyweights such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google which appear to have given up on China's consumer-facing market with its miscellany of government strictures.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:21 IST
EXPLAINER-Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights Windows maker's history with China

Microsoft Corp has emerged as the most likely buyer of the U.S. operations of TikTok, the popular Chinese short-video app that U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to effectively ban on national security grounds.

A deal would be in line with Microsoft's stance toward China where the firm has a sizeable presence - unlike fellow U.S. tech heavyweights such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google which appear to have given up on China's consumer-facing market with its miscellany of government strictures. The country accounts for over $2 billion in annual revenue, Microsoft President Brad Smith said earlier this year.

WHAT DOES MICROSOFT DO IN CHINA? Microsoft employs roughly 6,000 people in the country, with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou.

Its flagship Windows operating system is widely used, though revenue has long been crimped by piracy. In recent years the firm has pushed its Azure cloud computing product, launched in 2013 via a partnership with local data service company 21Vianet. China's cyber-security law limits Microsoft to providing Azure's software and services while 21Vianet runs associated data centres. It is a small player in a sector dominated by local providers Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc , Tencent Holdings Ltd and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Microsoft operates both its Bing search engine and LinkedIn social network in China, though again is a small player compared with local giants. Its most important China operation is arguably the Microsoft Research Asia, famous as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

Founded in 1998 with help from renowned Taiwanese-American AI scientist Kaifu Lee - who went on to lead Google's China office - the lab has produced alumni who went on to become executives at TikTok owner ByteDance, Baidu, Xiaomi Corp and Chinese facial recognition unicorns. DOES MICROSOFT SELF-CENSOR IN CHINA?

Bing and LinkedIn in China appear similar to their global counterparts but Microsoft censors search results and content the Chinese government considers sensitive. Upon LinkedIn's China launch in 2014, two years before the company was bought by Microsoft, then-Chief Executive Jeff Weiner said censoring content would be "necessary" for the firm to grow in the country.

In 2019, free speech advocates criticised LinkedIn's position on censorship after human rights activist Zhou Fengsuo said his profile was not viewable in China. LinkedIn blamed an "error" and restored its visibility. Software development website GitHub, which Microsoft purchased in 2019, is also accessible from China. The site, a coding repository, has been used by activists in China to preserve internet content before authorities censor the source.

HAS MICROSOFT HAD SCRAPES WITH CHINA'S GOVERNMENT? Microsoft has bemoaned rampant piracy of Windows in China for decades and has occasionally filed lawsuits and complaints even against state-backed companies to address its concerns.

Its most notable tussle with the government was in 2014 when authorities raided four Microsoft offices demanding access to contracts and other information as part of an anti-trust investigation. The same year, the government called on all agencies to ban the purchase of Windows 8 citing security reasons.

Microsoft eventually released a "China Government" edition of Windows 10 following a joint venture formed in 2015 with state-owned China Electronics Technology Corp. WHAT ABOUT BILL GATES?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has spoken in mostly positive terms about China in recent years. In November, he held a public meeting with Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping. Also late last year, Gates criticised the U.S. government's restrictions on telecommunications equipment maker Huawei and spoke about sharing Windows source code with China's government which aided official acceptance of the software in the country.

He has praised China's response to COVID-19, which earned him public thanks from Xi, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has donated $5 million to China for COVID-19 relief. The foundation is one of few overseas charities or non-governmental organisations to maintain operations in China, where it has worked with the government and academic institutions against diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS medical attendant arrested for fleeing with patient's money

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing with Rs 60,000 cash belonging to a media professional, who had gone to AIIMS for an eye operation, police said on Monday. The accused, Satish Kumar Dhama, worked as a nursing attenda...

Investors call for greater Rio accountability over destroyed ancient caves

British and Australian investment funds said on Monday that Rio Tintos testimony last week over its destruction of ancient caves in Australia raised questions about the accountability of its senior leadership.Rio chief executive Jean-Sbasti...

56 prison inmates test positive for coronavirus in UP's Bareilly

At least 56 inmates of two prisons in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Reports of 51 inmates of central jail and five inmates of district jail have been found positive for COVID-19 District Survei...

UGC in SC questions decisions by Delhi, Maharashtra to cancel exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

The UGC in the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they were against the rules. Solicitor General Tushar M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020