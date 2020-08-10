Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt re-opens crossing with Gaza for 3 days
Egypt has re-opened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said on Monday.ANI | Cairo | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:33 IST
Egypt has re-opened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said on Monday. The crossing was shut in mid-March in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19. It has now been opened in both directions to allow Palestinian travellers to leave and those stranded to return to Gaza, Anadolu News Agency reported.
Palestinians returning to Gaza have to quarantine themselves for 21 days as a precautionary step. Quoting the Palestinian health authorities, Anadolu News Agency reported that 81 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Gaza, of which 71 have recovered. So far, only one fatality due to the infection has been confirmed. (ANI)
