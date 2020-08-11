China's top legislature adopts decision for sixth HK Legislative Council to continue performing duties

Beijing [China], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday voted to adopt a decision for the sixth Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to continue performing duties.

The decision was passed at the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

After September 30, the sixth Legislative Council will continue performing duties for no less than a year until the seventh Legislative Council starts its four-year term, according to the decision. (ANI/Xinhua)