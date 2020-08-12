Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis
One creature's droppings can be another's treasure, as Germany's Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic. Home to 26 lions and tigers, the circus has found an unusual side income and raised money despite coronavirus-related restrictions: selling jars of big cats' droppings.