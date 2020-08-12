Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

Updated: 12-08-2020 02:44 IST
Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

One creature's droppings can be another's treasure, as Germany's Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic. Home to 26 lions and tigers, the circus has found an unusual side income and raised money despite coronavirus-related restrictions: selling jars of big cats' droppings.

