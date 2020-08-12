Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baby George, born amid Beirut blast, is "light in the darkness"

"He has to come to life and I have to be very strong," she told herself. Right after the blast, Stephanie Yacoub, chief resident of obstetrics and gynecology at St. George Hospital University Medical Center, had run out the room to help an injured nurse.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:20 IST
Baby George, born amid Beirut blast, is "light in the darkness"

Stepping into the delivery room where his wife Emmanuelle was about to give birth, Edmond Khnaisser meant to capture their son's first moments on camera. Instead, he recorded the instant the biggest blast in Lebanon's history sent whole windows crashing onto his 28 year-old wife's hospital bed.

"I saw death with my own eyes...I started feeling 'is it over?' I was looking around and at the ceiling, just waiting for it to fall on us," Emmanuelle said, recollecting the direct aftermath of the massive blast that injured 6000 and killed more than 170 people in Beirut on Aug. 4. Brushing off blood and shattered glass, medical staff instinctively carried Emmanuelle into the corridor, fearing another explosion could follow.

About to faint and shaken to the core, Emmanuelle said she knew she had to focus on giving birth. "He has to come to life and I have to be very strong," she told herself.

Right after the blast, Stephanie Yacoub, chief resident of obstetrics and gynecology at St. George Hospital University Medical Center, had run out the room to help an injured nurse. But it was too late and the nurse died. Yacoub hurried back to Emmanuelle straight away to help her give birth, along with Professor Elie Anastasiades and a team of medics.

"There was no electricity and the sun was starting to set, so we knew we had to get this done as soon as possible. And with the use of people's phone lights, he came into the world," she told Reuters a week after the blast. Seventeen people died in St. George hospital right after the blast and dozens were injured, including Edmond Khnaisser’s mother, who suffered six broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Running back and forth between his wife and his mother, Khnaisser said he had one objective in mind, to get his new son George to safety. As they got into strangers’ cars and out of the blast’s perimeter, the extent of the destruction started to sink in.

They eventually made it to a hospital right outside of the capital where George was finally bathed and cleaned. "George is very special. He is the light in the darkness, a birth in wreckage," Edmond said, showing pictures of his son on the Instagram page he created for the boy they now call "miracle" baby George.

(Additional reporting by Hannah Ellison, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the countrys official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is st...

TMC says will move court over BJP MP Arjun Singh's poll affidavit

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singhs Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit...

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Drivers license photos arent always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn...

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

No, Russia isnt having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine did not provoke the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020