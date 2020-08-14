Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esports-F1's fourth virtual championship to offer record prize money

The fourth official Formula One Esports Series starting this month will have a record prize fund of $750,000, the sport announced on Thursday. Formula One said a record 237,000 participants had attempted to qualify, compared to 109,000 in 2019, with that number whittled down to 45 entering this month's Pro Draft. Each team must then add at least one draft qualifier to their three-person roster.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:44 IST
Esports-F1's fourth virtual championship to offer record prize money
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The fourth official Formula One Esports Series starting this month will have a record prize fund of $750,000, the sport announced on Thursday. Last year's prize fund was $500,000, itself more than double what was on offer in 2018.

Drivers representing the 10 real F1 teams will compete remotely from homes and factories this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One said a record 237,000 participants had attempted to qualify, compared to 109,000 in 2019, with that number whittled down to 45 entering this month's Pro Draft.

Each team must then add at least one draft qualifier to their three-person roster. China will have two draft qualifiers for the first time with Tang Tianyu and Yuan Yifan winning through from the inaugural season of the F1 Esports Series China.

The 12-round Pro Series will be held as four events from October to December, with races lasting longer than previously and using the official F1 2020 Codemasters video game. The races will be shown on F1's social channels and selected broadcasters.

Italian gamer David Tonizza, representing Ferrari's driver academy, is the defending champion. "F1 Esports has had a huge year with the massive success of the virtual grand prix series that we ran through lockdown," said Julian Tan, F1's head of esports.

"This has set us up well for the launch of the 2020 F1 Esports Series which will be our biggest and most innovative season yet."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky...

EXCLUSIVE-ByteDance censored anti-China content in Indonesia until mid-2020- sources

Chinese tech giant ByteDance censored content it perceived as critical of the Chinese government on its news aggregator app in Indonesia from 2018 to mid-2020, six people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The sources said th...

Cowboys sign DE Griffen to one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to 6 million, with the 10-year veteran making a base of 3 million this season and 3 million in roster bonuses, acc...

Two Republican senators ask U.S. FTC to investigate TikTok's data collection practices

Two U.S. Republican senators on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission for an investigation of video-sharing app TikToks consumer data collection and processing practices. The request was in a letter by Senator Jerry Moran, chair of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020