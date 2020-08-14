Mexico passes 500,000 confirmed virus cases

Mexico has passed the half-million mark in confirmed coronavirus cases. The Health Department reported 7,371 newly confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the country's total for the pandemic to 505,751. The department reported 627 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving Mexico a total of 55,293.

Experts agree that due to Mexico's extremely low testing rates, those numbers are undercounts and that the real figures may be two to three times higher. With only about 1.15 million tests conducted to date in a country of almost 130 million people, less than 1 per cent of Mexicans have been tested.