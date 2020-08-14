Left Menu
Development News Edition

China urges India to 'stop all provocative acts', says two sides need peace rather than confrontration

China has urged India to "stop all provocative acts to ensure that such incidents will not occur again", months after the clashes at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh between the two sides left 20 Indian soldiers dead, and said the two sides need to build trust rather than suspicion.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:41 IST
China urges India to 'stop all provocative acts', says two sides need peace rather than confrontration
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

China has urged India to "stop all provocative acts to ensure that such incidents will not occur again", months after the clashes at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh between the two sides left 20 Indian soldiers dead, and said the two sides need to build trust rather than suspicion. "We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again," Sun Weidong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, said in a magazine titled 'China-India Review' published by the Chinese Embassy.

He said that there are ups and downs in any relationship and China-India ties should move "forward rather than backward". "In any relationship, there are ups and downs. The recent border issue and the unfortunate incident between China and India should not detract from the forward-looking vision of the bilateral partnership charted by our two leaders, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sun said.

He said that the two countries need "peace rather than confrontation". "China and India need to build trust rather than suspicion. We need to respect and accommodate mutual core interests and major concerns and adhere to the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs," the envoy wrote.

"China and India need peace rather than confrontation. We should take a long-range view and not allow our differences to become disputes. China and India need to find a fair and reasonable solution to the boundary question which is mutually acceptable. Pending an ultimate settlement, we should renew our pledge to work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said. The statement comes after Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, today met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of Office of International Military Cooperation of Central Military Commission, China, and briefed him on India's stance on the situation in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy in China said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, India and China held Major General-level talks at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, said Indian Army sources. The Chinese are sitting near the Finger 5 and Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh and are refusing to disengage completely from there. India has demanded complete disengagement of the Chinese troops at the earliest.

India has also deployed more than 15,000 troops there along with heavy deployment of armored regiments to counter any possible Chinese thrust. The Chinese have also come there in with several armored regiments. India and China have held five rounds of Lieutenant General-level talks between them for disengagement from the eastern Ladakh sector but not much success has been achieved in that direction.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff in the Eastern Ladakh sector for the past few weeks.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas starts Spanish GP weekend on top of the timesheets

Valtteri Bottas led team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday. The Finn, who dropped to third overall in the standings after last Sundays 70th A...

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver was .039 quicker than championship leader Hamilton and about 1 second ahead of ...

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube said in a Statement....

1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities saidEleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020