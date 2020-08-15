Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi thanks Malagasy Prez Rajoelina for I-day greetings, says Madagascar a valued partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on Saturday for extending his greetings on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:50 IST
PM Modi thanks Malagasy Prez Rajoelina for I-day greetings, says Madagascar a valued partner
"Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR (Indian Ocean Rim Association)," PM Modi tweeted in response to Rajoelina's tweet. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on Saturday for extending his greetings on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR (Indian Ocean Rim Association)," PM Modi tweeted in response to Rajoelina's tweet.

Earlier, Rajoelina had extended his greetings on India's Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship goes from strength to strength," tweeted Rajoelina. Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Liva congratulated his counterpart External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the occasion, expressing "deepest gratitude for all the generous assistance and support" that India has "granted, is granting and will continue to grant" to Madagascar.

" On the occasion of the celebration of the 74th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India, I extend to you and to the great Indian people my warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for success and prosperity," he tweeted. "I take this opportunity to express to you and to the government and people of India my deepest gratitude for all the generous assistance and support that India has nobly granted, is granting and will continue to grant to Madagascar for its economic and social development," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP worker allegedly beaten to death by TMC on I-Day, 8 arrested

A BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death by TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day in West Bengals Hoogly district, police said. TMC has denied the charge and the police has arrested eight persons in connect...

UN Human Rights team probes spike in tension in Chile`s restive Araucania

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed on Saturday that it had sent a fact-finding team to Chiles restive Araucania region where a jailed indigenous Mapuche leader has spent more than 100 days on hunge...

Ten farmers stuck at Telangana rivulet rescued with help of helicopters

Ten farmers, who were stuck at agriculture fields as a rivulet was in spate following heavy rains in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district in Telangana on Saturday, were rescued with the help of two helicopters. The farmers at Kundanpalli villag...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020