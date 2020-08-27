Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspects in high-profile rape case fled Egypt in July -prosecutors

Seven suspects in an alleged gang rape at a luxury Cairo hotel in 2014 that is at the center of an online campaign against sexual assault in Egypt have fled the country, the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:24 IST
Suspects in high-profile rape case fled Egypt in July -prosecutors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven suspects in an alleged gang rape at a luxury Cairo hotel in 2014 that is at the center of an online campaign against sexual assault in Egypt have fled the country, the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. The men left Egypt between July 27 and July 29 after claims against them started to circulate on the internet, the prosecution said in a statement. It did not say where the men had traveled to but said it was taking international measures to pursue them.

Prosecutors are seeking the arrest in Egypt of two other suspects at large in the case. Anger at inaction over the 2014 incident at Cairo's Fairmont Hotel helped fuel a campaign against harassment and assault in which hundreds of women have shared testimonies online.

Prosecutors said they launched an investigation into the Fairmont Hotel case after legal complaints were lodged in early August. They said the suspects had been able to flee because the complaints had not been submitted earlier, and they urged victims to file complaints rather than post accusations online. The Fairmont Hotel case was publicized on an Instagram account that had earlier exposed accusations against a university student from a wealthy background of raping and blackmailing multiple women.

Activists hope the campaigns will lead to wider prosecution of sex crimes, though they say social attitudes and the legal framework still require deep change. Last week, Egypt's parliament gave final approval to a law aimed at protecting the identity of sexual harassment and assault victims.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020