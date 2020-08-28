Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemeni official says clashes in port city killed 5 fighters

Renewed clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government and their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, left five fighters dead in the strategic port city of Hodeida, an official said.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:27 IST
Yemeni official says clashes in port city killed 5 fighters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Renewed clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government and their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, left five fighters dead in the strategic port city of Hodeida, an official said. The senior security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk to reporters, said the casualties were from both sides of the conflict.

During the fighting, shells also fell on a port wheat warehouse in Hodeida, which handles about 70 per cent of Yemen's commercial and humanitarian imports, according to the same official. In 2014, the Houthis overran most of the country's north including the capital, Sanaa, forcing the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to the country's south.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia intervened against the Houthis by mobilizing a military coalition in an effort to bring Hadi's government back to power. However, the five-year war has so far mostly stalemated on the battlefields, while also causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah satellite TV channel said that more than 70 shells hit different parts of Hodeida, including the city's international airport. Despite a U.N. brokered truce around Hodeida, clashes have sporadically erupted between Hadi's forces and the Houthis, disrupting the lifeline of humanitarian assistance to millions of civilians in need.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada plans voluntary COVID-19 passenger test trial -analyst note

Air Canada is planning a voluntary COVID-19 test trial for passengers arriving at the countrys largest airport to help persuade the federal government to end stringent quarantine rules that have crippled air travel, a Raymond James analyst ...

Rangers-A's game postponed, more could follow

The Oakland Athletics elected not to play the Rangers on Thursday night in Texas, choosing to boycott following the recent shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives ...

Pelosi, White House call on COVID-19 aid ends without a breakthrough

A telephone call on coronavirus economic relief between U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an adviser to President Donald Trump ended on Thursday with no breakthrough, and Pelosi said talks would not resume until the Trump administration a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar climb as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

A gauge of world equity markets and the dollar rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would roll out an aggressive new strategy that aims to boost employment and allow inflation to run a bit faster for longer than in the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020