Japan coast guard says rescued cattle ship crew has died - Kyodo

Japan coast guard says rescued cattle ship crew has died - KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:08 IST
The Japanese coast guard said a man rescued earlier on Friday who was believed to be one of the crew of a capsized cattle ship has died, Kyodo news said.
The man was unconscious when found, the coast guard had said. It is still searching for more than 40 crew who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.
