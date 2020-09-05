Left Menu
Tourists missing from `Nepal's Shimla' due to COVID-19

Nepal's Makwanpur, which is commonly referred to as "Shimla of Nepal" is missing tourists this year, especially from India, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

05-09-2020
Nepal's Makwanpur, which is a tourist hub got affected by COVID-19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Makwanpur, which is commonly referred to as "Shimla of Nepal" is missing tourists this year, especially from India, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though hotels in the Makwanpur have opened for business yet the tourists are nowhere to be seen.

The government of Nepal had allowed the hotels to operate from July 30. Shivakumar Khatri, Chairman of Thaha Nagar Hotel Association, said the government has allowed them to open hotels but business is dry.

"The major destinations of Daman, Chitlang, Markhu, Bajrabarahi and Simbhanjyangare are without tourists. There are over 100 hotels in that area. They usually use to host Indian tourists along with domestic ones. Due to the pandemic, the flow (of tourists) has dropped to zero," he said. Makwanpur is known for its different vegetation and varied climate and it is normally flocked by tourists around the year.

The area is usually packed with Indian tourists during summer months. "Along with the health crisis, the business in the area is also in crisis. Many hotels in the area are on brink of collapse," Khatri said.

The hotel association is conducting a survey to gather information on the loss suffered by hoteliers due to unfavourable conditions caused by COVID-19. (ANI)

