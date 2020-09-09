Left Menu
At least 21 people injured as trains collide in Czech Republic's southwestern city

A passenger train collided on Wednesday with a maintenance train at the railway station in the Czech southwestern city of Kdyne, leaving at least 21 people injured, ambulance spokeswoman Maria Svobodova said.

09-09-2020
Reresentative image . Image Credit: ANI

Prague [Czech Republic], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A passenger train collided on Wednesday with a maintenance train at the railway station in the Czech southwestern city of Kdyne, leaving at least 21 people injured, ambulance spokeswoman Maria Svobodova said.

"The most severely injured passengers were taken to hospitals in helicopters and ambulance cars, firefighters continue to retrieve another person trapped in the carriage. There is no threat to the victims' lives," Svobodova said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Railway traffic has been temporarily suspended. (ANI/Sputnik)

