6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo [Japan], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off Miyagi Prefecture in Japan on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The temblor occurred at around 11:44 am (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 38.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east and at depth of 40 kilometres.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)