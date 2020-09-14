New Zealand prolongs COVID-19 restrictions for one more week
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions for one more week, until September 21.ANI | Wellington | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:54 IST
Wellington [New Zealand], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions for one more week, until September 21. The country will remain at level 2 of restrictions until 11:59 pm (local time) on September 21, Ardern said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.
The city of Auckland will remain at alert level 2.5 until September 23, the Prime Minister added. A Cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to review the coronavirus situation in New Zealand and confirm the planned restriction easing, down to level 1.
According to Ardern, starting from this Monday, physical distancing requirements on flights and public transport are being eased, but face masks still need to be worn. On Saturday, thousands of protestors participated in a peaceful rally against coronavirus restrictions in Auckland.
According to New Zealand's Ministry of Health, only one new coronavirus case was registered in the country in the past 24 hours. The ministry's Monday data shows that the country has a total of 1,447 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 virus-related deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Jacinda Ardern
- Wellington
- Auckland
- Ministry of Health
ALSO READ
Australia, New Zealand tread cautiously as coronavirus lingers
New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted
Health News Roundup: India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million; New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted
New Zealand lifts virus lockdown in nation's largest city
Gary Stead reappointed as New Zealand coach for three years