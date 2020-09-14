Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand prolongs COVID-19 restrictions for one more week

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions for one more week, until September 21.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:54 IST
New Zealand prolongs COVID-19 restrictions for one more week
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Wellington [New Zealand], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions for one more week, until September 21. The country will remain at level 2 of restrictions until 11:59 pm (local time) on September 21, Ardern said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

The city of Auckland will remain at alert level 2.5 until September 23, the Prime Minister added. A Cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to review the coronavirus situation in New Zealand and confirm the planned restriction easing, down to level 1.

According to Ardern, starting from this Monday, physical distancing requirements on flights and public transport are being eased, but face masks still need to be worn. On Saturday, thousands of protestors participated in a peaceful rally against coronavirus restrictions in Auckland.

According to New Zealand's Ministry of Health, only one new coronavirus case was registered in the country in the past 24 hours. The ministry's Monday data shows that the country has a total of 1,447 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 virus-related deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Australia pushes NBL start back to January due to COVID-19

The start of Australias top basketball league has been pushed back to January due to financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. National Basketball League NBL Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said the 202021...

IPL 13: Virat sets example by always leading from front, says De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB batsman AB de Villiers feels that Virat Kohli always sets the right examples by wanting to lead from the front on every single occasion. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in t...

LG Manoj Sinha discusses developmental issues with J-K politicians

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held discussions with several political leaders from the Union Territory UT over developmental issues, among others, in the region. The Lt Governor met the Chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordin...

Johnny Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota United, 1-0

Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 to take the Western Conference lead. Minnesota 5-4-2 listed seven players not medically cleared for the match on Sunday. Sporting Kansas City 6-3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020