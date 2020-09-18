Sri Lankan President, PM call PM Modi; express desire to further strengthen India-Sri Lanka relationship

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed their strong desire and commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the two neighbouring countries. "The President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa called Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier today to convey warm wishes on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday," Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi thanked both the leaders for their warm wishes and conveyed that he is looking forward to work with them to further expand cooperation between the two countries in line with India's Neighbourhood First policy. "Both Sri Lankan leaders expressed their strong desire and commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the neighbouring countries. They expressed appreciation for the continued bilateral cooperation including in the joint fight against COVID pandemic," the statement added. (ANI)