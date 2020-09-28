Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan snubs China's olive branch on Senkaku-Diaoyu spat

As the tensions between China and Japan increased in the East China Sea, Liu Qingbin, an associate professor said that Beijing offered an olive branch to Tokyo by reducing its naval presence in the area but was snubbed when Japan hired fishing boats to go into the disputed waters, resulting in skirmishes between the two sides, South China Morning Post reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:16 IST
Japan snubs China's olive branch on Senkaku-Diaoyu spat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As the tensions between China and Japan increased in the East China Sea, Liu Qingbin, an associate professor said that Beijing offered an olive branch to Tokyo by reducing its naval presence in the area but was snubbed when Japan hired fishing boats to go into the disputed waters, resulting in skirmishes between the two sides, South China Morning Post reported. China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

But Liu pointed out that China will not escalate tensions with Japan at a time of increasing US-China tensions as doing so would only prompt Japan to tighten its alliance with the US and to join Washington in containing Beijing. Liu Qingbin, an associate professor at Yokohama National University in Japan, said that a few months before Chinese President Xi Jinping was due to visit Japan in April, in what would have been the first visit by a Chinese president since 2008, Beijing had almost completely reduced its maritime activities in the Diaoyu Islands, or what the Japanese call the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

However, Liu said the two sides went right back to skirmishing after the Japanese fishing boats entered the disputed waters, and Beijing once again began increasing its maritime activities there. East Asian security expert Alessio Patalano of King's College London's Department of War Studies wrote in a Royal United Services Institute commentary last month that China's recent longer forays into the disputed waters were aimed at normalising its law-enforcement presence and "actively challenge the Japanese government's position of effective administrative control".

Pointing out that the length of these incursions, Patalano said the "routinisation" of deployments - in other words, the salami-slicing approach - marks the first step in China's challenge to the status quo. "It appears China no longer seeks to just showcase its presence in the waters around the islands. It is now starting to actively challenge Japanese control," Patalano wrote separately in War on the Rocks, a foreign policy and national security website, adding that China was adopting a three-pronged strategy: normalising China's presence, exercising law-enforcement rights and taking over exclusive control, South China Morning Post reported.

Patalano said, however, that the final phase was not inevitable, as it would bring the two countries dangerously close to armed conflict - an outcome neither side wanted, South China Morning Post reported. On Wednesday, lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party urged the government to hold joint defence drills with the US in the East China Sea to bolster Japan's effective control over the disputed islands. The lawmakers also called for quicker research and development of surveillance drones, amphibious combat vehicles and other weapons systems to better defend the islands.

Describing the proposed US-Japan drills as unnecessary for now, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University professor Sato Yoichiro, who specialises in foreign and security policy, said Japan can maintain deterrence in the region simply by increasing coastguard patrols and getting the US to meet its defence obligations in the region. Describing it as puzzling that China would escalate tensions with Japan at a time of increasing US-China tensions, Mike Mochizuki, an international affairs professor at George Washington University and an expert on Japan-US relations, said doing so would only prompt Japan to tighten its alliance with the US and to join Washington in containing Beijing.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader says will hug Mamata if infected by coronavirus, police complaint filed

Newly-appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by the coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of COVID-19 patients. A police complaint was filed ...

Flyover on NH-3 at Morena worth Rs 108 crore dedicated to nation

The 1.420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was dedicated to Nation today by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Shri Narendr...

Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near ...

SC asks UPSC to apprise of arrangements for civil services prelims amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court Monday asked the UPSC to apprise it by tomorrow the logistical arrangements made for conducting civil services preliminary exams on October 4 in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020