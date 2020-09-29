Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia extends selective COVID-19 lockdown until late October - President

Mexico City [Mexico], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Colombian government has decided to extend partial lockdown until late October to prevent mass gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Ivan Duque said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:02 IST
Colombia extends selective COVID-19 lockdown until late October - President
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Colombian government has decided to extend partial lockdown until late October to prevent mass gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Ivan Duque said. "The decree that we issued for the first month of selective isolation with responsible individual distancing will be extended for the whole of October," Duque said in a televised statement.

On September 1, the mandatory isolation regime was replaced by selective isolation, distancing, and individual responsibility. It aims to isolate suspected coronavirus carriers or those who have been in contact with infected people and allow others to move freely. The health emergency will be in effect in Colombia until November 30, however the latest figures on the coronavirus situation are encouraging, according to Duque.

Public health authorities in Colombia registered 5,147 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, 818,203 cases of the disease have been registered in the South American country, resulting in the deaths of 25,641 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Worldwide grief: Death toll from coronavirus tops 1 million

Joginder Chaudhary was his parents greatest pride, raised with the little they earned farming a half-acre plot in central India to become the first doctor from their village. For the coronavirus, though, he was just one more in a million.Af...

Farm laws have to be opposed for country's future: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the new farm laws will have to be opposed not just for farmers but for the future of the country, as he alleged that they were like a stab in the farmers hearts. Interacting with a group of farme...

1 million COVID-19 deaths "a very sad milestone", but virus suppressable - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday that one million deaths from COVID-19 was a very sad milestone, after many victims suffered a terribly difficult and lonely death and their families were unable to say goodbye.The global cor...

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, comes after the laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020