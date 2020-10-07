US looks forward to expanding investment that supports regional communities: State Dept

The United States Department of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said that the US looks forward to expanding investment that supports regional communities. "Great to see America's Development Bank's commitment to markets in India & broader South Asia! The US is a strong economic partner in the region & we look forward to expanding our investment that supports regional communities through impactful projects in multiple sectors," the tweet from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) read.

The SCA had retweeted a tweet from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) dated September 25. Samunnati, the firm, raised close to USD 20 Million in debt from the DFC in order to increase its lending capacity in the ongoing fiscal year, as per media reports. The capital would help provide assistance to low-income farmers and enterprises in India.

"DFC has committed a $20 million loan to Samunnati to help expand financing and technical assistance to low-income farmers farmer and enterprises in India a so that they can bolster productivity, increase their earnings and reach new markets," it said in a tweet from September 25. (ANI)