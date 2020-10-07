Left Menu
Development News Edition

US looks forward to expanding investment that supports regional communities: State Dept

The United States Department of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said that the US looks forward to expanding investment that supports regional communities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:54 IST
US looks forward to expanding investment that supports regional communities: State Dept
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The United States Department of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said that the US looks forward to expanding investment that supports regional communities. "Great to see America's Development Bank's commitment to markets in India & broader South Asia! The US is a strong economic partner in the region & we look forward to expanding our investment that supports regional communities through impactful projects in multiple sectors," the tweet from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) read.

The SCA had retweeted a tweet from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) dated September 25. Samunnati, the firm, raised close to USD 20 Million in debt from the DFC in order to increase its lending capacity in the ongoing fiscal year, as per media reports. The capital would help provide assistance to low-income farmers and enterprises in India.

"DFC has committed a $20 million loan to Samunnati to help expand financing and technical assistance to low-income farmers farmer and enterprises in India a so that they can bolster productivity, increase their earnings and reach new markets," it said in a tweet from September 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

94 candidates in fray for LAHDC Leh polls

As many as 94 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Leh, the first democratic exercise in the region post the union territory status, officials said on Wednesday. The polls are ...

'Mining Minister Flying Squad' to be formed in Haryana to inspect illegal mining

A Mining Minister Flying Squad will be formed in Haryana to check any activity of illegal mining, a state minister said on Wednesday. The squad will inspect any illegal mining in the state with the help of local police, Minister of Mines an...

"Glide path" possible for EU agreement on fisheries, says UK's negotiator

Britain could agree to a glide path towards a suitable end point for a future fisheries agreement with the European Union as long as it satisfied the countrys fishing communities, chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.Provided the ...

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' should not result in protectionism: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday said the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign of the government should not result in protectionism, adding that such policies had not worked in the past. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; Ob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020