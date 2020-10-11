Brazil COVID-19 death toll crosses 150,000-mark

Brazil has reported over 150,000 deaths due to coronavirus infection till now, Voice of America reported citing Health Ministry website. The Ministry on Saturday confirmed that as many as 26,749 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed and 559 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 5,082,637 and the death toll is at 150,198. Brazil's death toll is second to that of the United States, which is 214,366, according to Johns Hopkins University data. (ANI)