Hundreds march in Vancouver to protest against China over atrocities against Uyghurs

Hundreds of people here participated in a protest organised on Sunday against China's brutal repression of Uyghur Muslims and the detention of two Canadian by Chinese authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:45 IST
A series of protests have taken place since late June in Canada. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people here participated in a protest organized on Sunday against China's brutal repression of Uyghur Muslims and the detention of two Canadian by Chinese authorities. The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in Vancouver. Demonstrators rallied outside the Chinese consulate in Vancouver to take a stand against the Chinese government crackdown against the Uyghur Muslim community and other ethnic groups.

Slogans against China were raised during the protests. More than 500 people participated in the protest. People were wearing masks and social distancing was maintained during the protests. The protest was organized by Friends of Canada-India along with seven other organizations. The protesters, who were in large numbers, were opposing the Communist Party of China (CCP)'s enforcement of the "Hong Kong National Security Law" and persecution of the Chinese people.

Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India said that the Chinese law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly. Gill strongly condemned China for his irresponsible actions and dictatorship approach.

A series of protests have taken place since late June in Canada when the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest near the Chinese Consulate in Toronto in solidarity with India against China's actions in Ladakh. Since then, protests have occurred in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

