Russia records over 16,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Russia has registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 15,982 yesterday, breaking the record for the second day in a row and taking the cumulative total to 1,431,635, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 15,982 yesterday, breaking the record for the second day in a row and taking the cumulative total to 1,431,635, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,319 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 4,664 (28.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,431,635.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,999 new positive tests were registered (down from 5,376 yesterday). A total of 695 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 686 yesterday) and 426 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (down from 466 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. As many as 269 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, up from 179 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 24,635.

A total of 9,704 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, up from 5,328 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,085,608. (ANI/Sputnik)

