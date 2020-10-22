Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Shipping Minister

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday met Bangladesh Minister of Shipping (MoS), Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:31 IST
Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Shipping Minister
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami with Bangladesh Minister of Shipping (MoS), Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. (Photo credit: Twitter Account of the High Commission of India in Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday met Bangladesh Minister of Shipping (MoS), Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. The duo discussed various issues to increase cooperation between the two nations.

Issues of India-Bangladesh trade and connectivity through coastal shipping and inland waterways along with cooperation in shipbuilding were discussed. "HC Sh. Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami) called on Hon'ble MoS for Shipping, Govt of #Bangladesh, H.E. Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today 22/10/2020. Issues of trade &connectivity, through coastal shipping & inland waterways as also increasing cooperation in shipbuilding, discussed," High Commission of India in Bangladesh tweeted.

Recently, the two countries had agreed to initiate "air travel bubble" flights to meet the urgent requirements of certain categories of travellers on both sides during the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ace Group Lights up the Festive Season with Limited-edition Luxury Homes 'X Residences' at Ace Parkway

Ace Group has launched exclusive X Residences limited edition luxury homes at Ace Parkway with an extra relaxed payment plan to add to the festive cheers of its valued customers Delhi, NCR, India NewsVoir As the festive season gets underw...

AIADMK's ally PMK hits out at govt, warns of massive quota protest

Accusing the government of not paying heed to peoples grievances, ruling AIADMKs ally Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday said it would hold an unprecedented, massive protest next year demanding 20 percent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars....

FACTBOX-British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants. Below are the key measuresJOB...

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020