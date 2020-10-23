Left Menu
India releases commemorative postage stamp on 75th anniversary of UN

The government on Friday released a commemorative postage stamp on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:08 IST
India releases commemorative postage stamp on 75th anniversary of UN
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the release of the .

The government on Friday released a commemorative postage stamp on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. External Affairs S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister was the chief guest at the event.

"As a founding member of the United Nations, India has invested to United Nations ideals with heart and soul -- right from the crafting of the principles of the UN charter to being in the forefront of keeping peace," he said at the release of the commemorative postage stamp. "The 75th anniversary is a significant milestone for the world's biggest, and by far, the most crucial deliberative organisation. In the last 75 years, the United Nations has served as a platform for the nations of the world to come together under one roof and dream and work together towards a better future for humankind," the minister said.

Jaishankar further called the release of the commemorative stamp as a 'befitting tribute' to the 75 years of the world body adding that the UN has released stamps that resonate beyond Indians and Indians. "Today's initiative is also special and a befitting tribute, as it comes on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding day of the UN... The United Nations Postal Administration have also released stamps on themes that now resonate beyond India and Indians - such as the International Day of Non-Violence in 2009, the International Day of Yoga in 2017, Deepawali Stamps in 2018, as well as for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Stamp which was released last year," he said.

The external affairs minister called on "recommit(ing) ourselves" to join hands and work with vigour and dedication to bring the goals and objectives of the UN closer to the aspirations of its member states. "Let us work together to make this, one United Nations that we have, the best possible United Nations there can be," he said.

According to a release by the External Affairs Ministry, the Department of Posts has previously released similar such commemorative postage stamps on the UN's 9th, 40th and 50th Anniversaries in 1954, 1985 and 1995 respectively. The release function also saw the presence of Secretary (Posts), DOP and Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

