Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maryam Nawaz refuses to 'back down' against Imran Khan government

Amid the nationwide anti-government movement, opposition party leader and PML-N vice president, Maryam Nawaz has refused to "back down", saying that the ongoing demonstrations in the country are about principles.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:57 IST
Maryam Nawaz refuses to 'back down' against Imran Khan government
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide anti-government movement, opposition party leader and PML-N vice president, Maryam Nawaz has refused to "back down", saying that the ongoing demonstrations in the country are about principles. In an interview with Khaleej Times, Maryam said the only thing the Imran Khan government is interested in is 'political victimisation'.

She said, "No way, I will never back down!" "This is about principles and outside forces have no business to meddle in politics. It's time to let politicians take care of politics." "The only thing they (government) are interested in is political victimisation, which they find very gratifying," she said.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader further said that the people of Pakistan are much more aware of which kind of party should form the government. "...people are much more politically aware now than before about their civil, legal and especially political rights; and about which kind of party should form the government." She said the "decisive march" against the government will come in January and it will hasten their doom, Khaleej Times reported.

Talking about the recent arrest of his husband and the tussle between the federal government with Sindh police, she said, "If Nawaz Sharif was wrong, why did they react like this?" Maryam had said that the 'Karachi incident' has vindicated former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's "state above the state".

According to the Pakistan daily Dawn, Maryam was referring to the incident that involved her husband Mohammad Safdar arrest on Monday morning -- hours after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) successful rally -- bringing the law enforcement agency and security establishment in Sindh in direct conflict. "What happened in Karachi has shown who is actually running the government... Imran Khan is not the government. He is simply a dummy occupying a seat and that dummy has been silent for three days," Maryam said on Friday as quoted by Dawn.

This comes after a recently held anti-government rally in Karachi where political parties under the banner of joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances to traditional dhakis on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami

Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state on Saturday with strict COVID-19 protocols. Accompanied by her husband, Nusrat we...

Maha BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive. The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.I have been working every single daysince the lo...

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...

Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020