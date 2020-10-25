Left Menu
Turkey reports 2,091 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed 2,091 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of diagnosed patients to 359,784.

Ankara [Turkey], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey confirmed 2,091 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of diagnosed patients to 359,784. Meanwhile, 69 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,727, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

In addition, 1,573 patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 313,093 in Turkey since the outbreak. The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,699.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11. Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

