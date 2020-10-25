Toll from Kabul suicide attack rises to 30

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the suicide bomb attack near an education center in the Afghan capital has gone up to 30, while at least 70 others were injured, a security source told Sputnik. Meanwhile, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast stood at 18, with another 50 people having been injured. According to the source, 37 of the wounded have been taken to Jinnah Hospital in Kabul.

On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near the Kawsar e-Danish education center in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Kabul's western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood. The Interior Ministry put the death toll from the attack at 13 on Saturday, saying that another 30 people were injured. According to Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security, the attacker was attempting to enter the education center.

The Islamic State terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the Saturday attack in Kabul. Earlier, the Taliban rejected any connection with the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)