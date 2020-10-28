Left Menu
Development News Edition

USAID launches three regional energy programs in South Asia

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced three regional energy programs in South Asia, valued at more than USD28 million through the US Government's Asia Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy (Asia EDGE) initiative that would improve access to affordable, secure, reliable, and sustainable energy through expanded, transparent, and efficient energy markets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:56 IST
USAID launches three regional energy programs in South Asia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced three regional energy programs in South Asia, valued at more than USD28 million through the US Government's Asia Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy (Asia EDGE) initiative that would improve access to affordable, secure, reliable, and sustainable energy through expanded, transparent, and efficient energy markets. This was announced at the US government's third Indo-Pacific Business Forum hosted today virtually in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"The United States is committed to supporting India in advancing our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Government, through USAID, will leverage its technical expertise, regional presence, and convening power to assist the South Asia region in overcoming energy constraints and achieve long-term economic growth and stability," US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster said in a statement. According to an official statement, USAID will award funding to South Asian and US experts "who will develop energy models and evaluate proposed energy solutions; to legal teams who will assist with effective government regulation; and to research and development, ensuring that South Asian countries identify more energy solutions."

"Building on their longstanding energy cooperation, the United States and India are working together on connectivity and economic development in the region. Three programs will be vital to achieving Asia EDGE's goals across the Indo-Pacific - the South Asia Group for Energy (SAGE), the South Asia Regional Energy Hub (SAREH), and the planned South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP)," the statement read. The programs will allow energy to move more freely and efficiently across the region's borders. SAREH, SAGE, and SAREP will benefit the countries of South Asia, creating new opportunities through advanced energy technologies.

USAID created the multimedia platform SAREH to share Asia EDGE's results throughout South Asia; coordinate with various South Asian stakeholders; and enhance knowledge-sharing, research, and resources between South Asian countries and USAID Missions, the statement read. SAGE, a consortium of the US Department of Energy National Labs partnering with South Asian energy leaders such as the Indian National Institutes of Wind- and Biomass Energy, "will foster technical exchanges" and analysis to keep South Asia on the cutting edge of advanced energy technologies.

"SAREP, will proactively seek partnerships with the private sector, creating an "enabling environment" characterized by sound policies, effective institutions, transparency, non-restrictive competition, and reliable contract enforcement," it read further. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020