Any COVID-19 vaccine earmarked for use in EU must comply with Bloc's standards: Spokesman

Any vaccine against COVID-19 earmarked for use in the European Union must comply with the Bloc's quality standards and approval procedures, including those that are produced by non-EU countries, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 23:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Any vaccine against COVID-19 earmarked for use in the European Union must comply with the Bloc's quality standards and approval procedures, including those that are produced by non-EU countries, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday. "There is no question that any vaccine that is, or could be, made available on the territory of the European Union would have to comply both with the quality standards that are expected for these types of products in the EU and follow the approval procedures that are in course in the European Union," Mamer said at a press briefing in response to a journalist's question.

The question was raised with regard to candidate vaccines produced by Russian and Chinese firms that are currently undergoing clinical trials. Mamer said that the European Union was not in negotiations with companies from the two aforementioned countries, owing to the Bloc's general vaccine strategy. "We are signing advance purchasing agreements with vaccine producers that are manufacturing vaccines in Europe ... We are not in negotiations with either Russian or Chinese companies. That is the European vaccine strategy. All member states have signed up to this process," the spokesman said, adding that, at some point, vaccines produced outside the EU may be distributed throughout the Bloc.

The European Commission has already signed agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, and Johnson and Johnson for the delivery of safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19, following the conclusion of clinical trials. (ANI/Sputnik)

