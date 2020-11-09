New Zealand reports 4 new Covid cases in managed isolation

Wellington [New Zealand], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all detected in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.The first case arrived on October 27 from Austria via Qatar and Australia.The second and third cases travelled together and arrived in New Zealand on November 5 from Dubai. They were detected positive at routine day three testing, said a ministry statement.

The fourth case arrived on November 5 from Qatar and also tested positive at the routine day 3 testing, it said.These four people are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.One patient was recovered and currently the total number of active cases is 51. The country's total number of confirmed cases is 1,630, according to the ministry.Positive cases have been found in at least three workers at government-managed isolation facilities in both Auckland and Christchurch, the statement said.More than 70,000 people have worked in these facilities, "on the front line of the efforts to protect New Zealanders from this virus," since this system began in March, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)