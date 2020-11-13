Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of EU staff reject Chinese giant Hikvision's surveillance equipment over Uyghur repression

Thousands of staff employed at the European Unions institutions have rejected the use of Chinese video surveillance provider Hikvision technologies in light of the company's association with China's human rights abuses and specifically the oppression of millions of Uyghurs.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:12 IST
Thousands of EU staff reject Chinese giant Hikvision's surveillance equipment over Uyghur repression
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of staff employed at the European Unions institutions have rejected the use of Chinese video surveillance provider Hikvision technologies in light of the company's association with China's human rights abuses and specifically the oppression of millions of Uyghurs. President Cristiano Sebastiani of the leading European Institution Trade Union, Renouveau & Democratie, representing thousands of staff employed in the European offices, wrote a letter to Johannes Hahn, Commissioner in charge of Budget and Human Resources for the EU Institutions on Wednesday regarding the thermal imaging systems used by the European Commission and the European Parliament, produced by the Chinese technology giant Hikvision, according to a press statement.

The Hikvision cameras have been placed at entrances throughout the European Parliament and installed in the European Commission's main offices, the Berlaymont and Charlemagne buildings, the statement noted. The Chinese company Hikvision has been accused of being linked to the oppression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in East Turkistan, China's Xinjiang province, including providing surveillance equipment used in the brutal "re-education camps".

The Chinese government holds a 40 per cent controlling stake in Hikvision via the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation. A leaked German Foreign Ministry report estimates that 1 million Uyghur in China are being detained without trial. Ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups are also being imprisoned, the report said.

Sebastiani' letter comes after German Member of European Parliament (MEP) Reinhard Butikofer, head of the European Parliament delegation to China, denounced that the use of Hikvision technology by the European institutions as "extremely worrying" since "Hikvision is a technology company which is deeply complicit in the terrible oppression of the Uighur people in Xinjiang which borders on genocide" and that the European institutions should "immediately create transparency and draw the adequate consequences: i.e. sever any direct or indirect business relationship with Hikvision." Also, Charlie Weimers, Swedish MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, said that: "The EU should have no dealings whatsoever with a Chinese firm that is alleged to be involved in some of the most abhorrent human rights abuses in the world" and that "Nobel Prize winners should adhere to a higher standard."

Svenja Hahn, German MEP from the Renew Europe group, addressed a letter to President European Parliament David Sassoli, saying that she found "it outrageous that European taxpayers' money has been used to purchase monitoring equipment from a company that with their products enables mass surveillance, oppression of minorities and massive breaches of human rights". The use of Hikvision technology by the European institutions has provoked strong reactions from EU institutions staff as well and they have expressed their discontent at having to come face to face with a company accused of contributing to human rights violations in China.

Concerning the management of personal data, the spokesperson of the European Parliament confirmed that "the equipment is neither connected to the Parliament's computer network nor records any data". (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

Polish bishops defended St. John Paul II on Friday against evidence that he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians, seeking to salvage a papal legacy that has been badly tarnished by his inaction on ...

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine projects backed by the Canadian government

Quebecs Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with limited government funding, would go into late-stage trials before the end of the year, cementing its ...

Vice President Naidu greets people on eve of Diwali

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, saying the festival is a reminder that there is a need to constantly quell demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony in society. In his message, he said Dee...

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu to collaborate on 'Ludo 2', other projects

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy-crime flick Ludo, producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association with several films including a sequel to their recently released movie. Basu a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020