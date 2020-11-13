2 killed in explosion at US Connecticut Veterans Affairs hospital
Two people were killed on Friday in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in eastern U.S. state Connecticut, the authorities said.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:36 IST
Washington [US], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed on Friday in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in eastern US state Connecticut, the authorities said.
"We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area," Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.
"Neither of the victims was VA patients and patient care was not affected," the statement said. (ANI/Xinhua)
