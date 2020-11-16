Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's immediate neighbourhood has an egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday stated that India's immediate neighbourhood has "an egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:44 IST
India's immediate neighbourhood has an egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday stated that India's immediate neighbourhood has "an egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism". While speaking at the third edition of the Deccan Dialogue, seemingly in an indication towards Pakistan, Jaishankar said: "As regards to terrorism, that era of 'not my problem' came to an end in 9/11, but it has still to provide an international collaborative effort. We have in our immediate neighbourhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism."

The Minister said that the world was now becoming gradually aware of the global nature of international terrorism. "Our relentless efforts have kept it in the spotlight, bringing out related aspects, like terror finance, radicalisation and cyber recruitment. The goal remains to reach a comprehensive convention on this subject and we will not rest till that happens," he said.

During his keynote speech, Jaishankar also spoke about issues like climate change and pandemics. Deccan Dialogue is an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, hosted by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

It has grown as an annual flagship event, aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder conversations on India's external engagement. The third edition of Deccan Dialogue will deliberate on the theme of 'Crisis and Cooperation: Imperative in the times of Pandemic'. It is to help all stakeholders comprehend the changes and engage in policy dialogue, where international, national, and local stakeholders can come together to collectively brainstorm, address and respond to the crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah greets media on National Press Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle itGreetings on Nat...

Beijing Review Africa Bureau hands over books to SA Government

A book handover ceremony, hosted by the Beijing Review Africa Bureau and organised by the Global Max Media Group, was held in Pretoria earlier this month.Ni Yanshuo, the Chief Reporter of Beijing Review Africa Bureau, presented 50 copies of...

Sterling slips; speculators' bearish bets increase

Sterling slipped in early London trading on Monday as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, while bearish bets on the pound increased for the second week running. European shares hovered near nine-month highs as stronger-than-expected Chinese f...

Australian team to form "barefoot circle" during India series

Australian players will form a barefoot circle to acknowledge the culture of indigenous people before every series, starting with the ODI contest against India, said pacer Pat Cummins, who admitted that his team has not done enough to suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020