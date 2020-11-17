Chile reports 1,331 new COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile on Monday reported 1,331 new daily cases of COVID-19 infection, pushing the total caseload to 532,604, while 44 more patients died, raising the death toll to 14,863. Chile ranks 19th among countries with the largest COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, according to statistics website Worldometer, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Monday.

"The number of positive cases in relation to the world has dropped," said Paris, praising healthcare workers for helping to contain the outbreak. Additionally, Chile "went from fourth to eighth place in deaths per million inhabitants worldwide, which deserves recognition for the people who work to save more lives and control the pandemic," Paris said.

Chile also "set the record in Latin America" with 251,473 COVID-19 tests per million inhabitants, ahead of Colombia and Brazil, he noted. (ANI/Xinhua)