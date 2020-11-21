PM Modi calls for global index for post-COVID world at G-20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a global index for the post-coronavirus world based on four key elements - creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring reach of technology to all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth in a spirit of Trusteeship. Speaking at the closed-door meeting of the G-20 Summit held via video conferencing, PM Modi termed the COVID-19 pandemic as an important turning point in the history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II.

He called for decisive action by G-20, not limited to economic recovery, jobs and trade, but to focus on preserving Planet Earth noting that all of us are trustees of humanity's future. "PM called for a new global index for the post-corona world that comprises four key elements - creation of a vast talent pool; ensuring that technology reaches all segments of the society; transparency in systems of governance; and dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of Trusteeship. Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It said the Prime Minister underscored that in the past few decades, while there has been an emphasis on capital and finance, time has come to focus on multi-skilling and re-skilling to create a vast human talent pool. "This would not only enhance dignity of citizens but would make our citizens more resilient to face crises."

He also said that any assessment of new technology should be based on its impact on ease of living and quality of life. PM Modi also called for greater transparency in governance systems which will inspire citizens to deal with shared challenges and enhance their confidence.

He said that dealing with the environment and nature as trustees rather than owners will "inspire us towards a holistic and healthy life style, a principle whose benchmark could be a per capita carbon footprint". Noting that 'Work from Anywhere' is a new normal in the post-COVID world, the Prime Minister also suggested the creation of a G-20 Virtual Secretariat as a follow-up and documentation repository.

The Prime Minister later said in tweets that he had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. "Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit," he said.

"We offered India's IT prowess to further develop digital facilities for the efficient functioning of the G-20," he said. The Summit saw the participation of heads of state or government of 19 member countries, the European Union, other invited countries and international organisations like the UN, IMF, FATF, OECD. (ANI)