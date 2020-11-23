Left Menu
SpaceX delays launch of Starlink due to poor weather

SpaceX has cancelled the planned Sunday launch of a Falcon 9 carrier rocket with 60 Starlink satellites.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): SpaceX has cancelled the planned Sunday launch of a Falcon 9 carrier rocket with 60 Starlink satellites. "Standing down from today's launch of Starlink. Rocket and payload are healthy; teams will use additional time to complete data reviews and are now working toward a backup opportunity on Monday, November 23 at 9:34 p.m. but keeping an eye on recovery weather," SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to lift off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 21:56 EST on Sunday (02:56 GMT on Monday). The mission is aiming to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. With this launch, SpaceX's Starlink constellation will have expanded to include over 230 operational satellites.

The previous Starlink launch was successfully carried out in October. A total of over 830 Starlink satellites have been launched so far, but not all of them are operational. (ANI/Sputnik)

