India Sweden Innovation Day 2020 to focus on role of public-private partnerships to re-engineer growth

India Unlimited along with the Indian Embassy in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will jointly host India Sweden Innovation Day 2020 focusing on the role of public-private partnerships in the new normal, re-engineering the India Sweden growth again.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India Unlimited, the Indian Embassy in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry will jointly host the India Sweden Innovation Day 2020 focusing on the role of public-private partnerships to promote India Sweden growth in the new normal. The discussion will also give a call for action across five stages: Determination, Reform, Innovation, Resilience, Re-imagination for the crisis of today to the next normal that will emerge post-Covid-19.

According to an official statement issued by Sweden-India Business Council (SIBC), the theme of the event on November 27 is "The New Normal." Speaking at the trends of innovations held on Monday, Robin Sukhia Secretary General and President of the Sweden-India Business Council (SIBC) said, "There are two key happenings this year that have driven the urgency for disruptive technologies: The pandemic and the impact of climate change. Innovation is no longer a choice, but it really is the lifeblood for all of our businesses as we go forward and we need to take the creative side and put up some structures. Cross border initiatives and collaborations are the way forward."

Klas Molin, Sweden Ambassador to India said, "Since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sweden in 2018, the innovation partnership has become the flagship of our relations with India and gained strength, a common thread running through all our areas of collaborations for example health, road safety, sustainable technology. Sweden is India's trusted innovation partner as we build back better!" (ANI)

