6 Afghan policemen suffer injuries in Kandahar car explosion

At least six police force members suffered injuries when a car bomb exploded in the city of Kandahar on Wednesday, the interior ministry said. A car bomb explosion happened in Aino Mina Township in the city Kandahar, Tolo News reported citing Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Barikzai.

There are no reports of casualties so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

