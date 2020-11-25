Left Menu
India has key role as net security provider in Indian Ocean region: MoS Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said India has a key role as a net security provider and a first responder to disasters in the Indian Ocean region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:32 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Spoke on India's role as a net security provider & first responder to disasters in the Indian Ocean Region; its emergence as a 'global pharmacy' during the COVID19 pandemic," tweeted Muraleedharan. In another post, the Minister said that he had called for joint efforts in the development and diversification of supply chains, bringing in business stakeholders, promoting Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) tourism, and more scientific efforts on challenges faced by the IORA region.

"Called for Joint efforts in development & diversification of supply chains, bringing in business stakeholders, promoting Intra-IORA tourism and more scientific efforts on challenges faced by IORA region," he tweeted. The Indian Ocean region recently witnessed two phases of the 24th edition of the multilateral Malabar Naval Exercise between India, Australia, Japan and the US.

The second phase of the naval exercise concluded on November 20. (ANI)

