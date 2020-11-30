Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder of Iranian scientist contradicts international, humanitarian Law: Omani Foreign Minister

The Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the murder contradicted humanitarian and international law.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:32 IST
Murder of Iranian scientist contradicts international, humanitarian Law: Omani Foreign Minister
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Muscat [Oman], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the murder contradicted humanitarian and international law. The scientist, who was the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, died as [Javad Zarif] result of [Javad Zarif] gunmen attack on Friday in the town of Absard in the Tehran region.

"[Omani] Foreign Minister [Badr Albusaidi] held [Javad Zarif] phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister [Javad Zarif], during which he extended condolences over the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemned this action and everything that is contrary to divine laws, as well as humanitarian and international law," the ministry said in [Javad Zarif] statement. Iran has accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, with Zarif calling on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in turn, said on Saturday that the killing would not go unanswered and that there would be [Javad Zarif] response "at the right time."

Among other countries that were the first to condemn the assassination were Syria and Turkey, while Berlin expressed concerns that the killing of the Iranian physicist could increase tensions in the Middle East. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips

Chinas blue-chip index scaled a near 5-12-year high on Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.The CSI300 i...

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordans King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, off...

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

Chinas factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the countrys economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up. Upbeat da...

Injured Warner ruled out, Cummins rested for rest of limited-overs series against India

In-form Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against India due to a groin injury that he suffered during the second ODI here, while top pacer Pat Cummins has been rested as part of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020