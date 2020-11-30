Muscat [Oman], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the murder contradicted humanitarian and international law. The scientist, who was the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, died as [Javad Zarif] result of [Javad Zarif] gunmen attack on Friday in the town of Absard in the Tehran region.

"[Omani] Foreign Minister [Badr Albusaidi] held [Javad Zarif] phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister [Javad Zarif], during which he extended condolences over the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemned this action and everything that is contrary to divine laws, as well as humanitarian and international law," the ministry said in [Javad Zarif] statement. Iran has accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, with Zarif calling on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in turn, said on Saturday that the killing would not go unanswered and that there would be [Javad Zarif] response "at the right time."

Among other countries that were the first to condemn the assassination were Syria and Turkey, while Berlin expressed concerns that the killing of the Iranian physicist could increase tensions in the Middle East. (ANI/Sputnik)