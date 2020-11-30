Left Menu
New York Public schools to reopen starting December 7

Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, public schools in New York City (NYC) will resume in-person classes starting early December, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:39 IST
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, public schools in New York City (NYC) will resume in-person classes starting early December, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced. "NYC Mayor announced @NYCSchools buildings will reopen for 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students on Monday, December 7. District 75 school buildings will reopen on Thursday, December 10," the Official New York City government handle tweeted.

NYC Mayor said that the public schools in NYC will be reopening in phases beginning with preschool. "Reopening our @NYCSchools buildings is paramount to recovering from #COVID19. Today we can announce that we plan to reopen buildings for 3-K, Pre-K, and grades K-5 on Monday, December 7. District 75 schools at all grade levels on Thursday, December 10," Blasio tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he had said that NYC will continue to be guided by facts and data in its fight against COVID-19. Previously, in-person classes were halted in NYC in mid-November when daily positive testing for the coronavirus crossed critical levels.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic with 13,363,182 cases and 266,813 fatalities. (ANI)

