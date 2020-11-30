Left Menu
8 inmates killed, 50 others inmates and two prison officers injured in Mahara prison unrest in Sri Lanka

At least eight inmates were killed and 50 other inmates and two prison officials were injured when unrest erupted at the Mahara prison here, said Colombo Page citing police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:48 IST
Sri Lanka Flag. Image Credit: ANI

At least eight inmates were killed and 50 other inmates and two prison officials were injured when unrest erupted at the Mahara prison here, said Colombo Page citing police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana. The prison officials were compelled to use minimal force including firing several shots to control the situation, the police spokesman said.

The unrest broke out Sunday afternoon when a group of inmates at the Mahara Prison tried to escape from the prison as another group of inmates was found to be infected with COVID-19, Colombo Page reported. Five police teams led by Kelaniya SSP and Ragama OIC and also Police Special Task Force were deployed to assist the prison officers to control the situation.

An independent inquiry will be conducted into the incident as well as an inquiry led by the Ministry Secretary, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Prison Reforms and Prisoners Rehabilitation said in parliament regarding the incident. Investigations regarding the riot in the Mahara prison will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to bring the truth to light, she added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has reached 23,484, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday. (ANI)

