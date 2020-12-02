5.2 magnitude quake hits US's Nevada

New York [US], December 2 (ANI) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted 24 km south of Mina, Nevada, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

According to the USGS, the tremors were felt at 23:32:56 GMT on Tuesday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.2 km, was initially determined to be at 38.174 degrees north latitude and 118.0577 degrees west longitude. (ANI)