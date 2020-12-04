Philippines logs 934 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], December 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Friday reported 934 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 436,345. The DOH said 148 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 399,457. The death toll climbed to 8,509 after 63 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested 5.52 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has further amplified the country's call for greater solidarity and enhanced cooperation to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Duterte pushed anew for universal access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and technologies. "Without a cure and a vaccine, we can only delay the spread of the disease while we reopen our economies," Duterte said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 31st Special Session in Response to the COVID-19 held virtually on Thursday night.

He warned that "if any country is excluded by reason of poverty or strategic unimportance, this gross injustice will haunt the world for a long time." (ANI/Xinhua)