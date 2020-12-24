Left Menu
India to invite Afghanistan to next meet on Chabahar port

Afghanistan will be invited for India's next trilateral meeting with Uzbekistan and Iran on Chabahar port, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:13 IST
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking during virtual press briefing on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan will be invited for India's next trilateral meeting with Uzbekistan and Iran on Chabahar port, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. The participants of the meeting will discuss the joint use of Chabahar port for trade and transit purposes and for enhancing regional connectivity. The Chabahar port is a key connectivity project developed by India, Iran, and Afghanistan to boost trade ties among the three countries.

Speaking during the weekly virtual press conference, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said: "India will host the next meeting between Uzbekistan, India, Iran on Chabahar port, as dates are yet to be finalised." "Afghanistan will be invited as a major stakeholder for this meeting," he said.

The first trilateral Working Group meeting was held on December 14 between India, Iran and Uzbekistan on the joint use of Chabahar port, wherein participants held discussions on the use of the port for trade, transit and enhanced regional connectivity. The trilateral meeting was jointly chaired by Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary (Shipping), Government of India, along with Uzbekistan Deputy Transport Minister D Dehkanov and Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahram Adamnejad.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran. The port is located in the Gulf of Oman and provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan. The United States has provided a "narrow exemption" to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project in Iran as it plays a vital role in transporting India's humanitarian supplies to war-torn Afghanistan. (ANI)

